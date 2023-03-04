GM, ADG FESCO consumer services retire after attaining superannuation age

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :General Manager (GM) Consumer Services Engineer Muhammad Nawaz and Additional Director General (ADG) Customer Services Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chaudhary Muhammad Khalid have retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

In this connection, FESCO has arranged a farewell here on Saturday in recognition of their remarkable service of retired GM and ADG Consumer Services in the company.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed addressed the function as chief guest and paid tributes to the services of both retiring officers.

He said that although manpower performed a key role in the development and stability of institution whereas good team and workforce was the precious asset of any department, yet retirement through a respectable way was also a great gift of God.

He underlined the importance of Consumer Services in FESCO and said that the retired officers performed their duties excellently in this department.

He further said that GM and ADG Customer Services remarkably served in FESCO and dealt with their subordinate staff with affection and love while their behavior was exemplary.

Other FESCO officers also highlighted the services of retired GM and ADG Consumer Services and said that they never misbehaved with any officer or official during their whole service and always adopted the extremely soft attitude and performed duty in expert manner.

Retired GM and ADG Customer Services thanked their colleagues, officers and officials for their full cooperation during their service and declared their success a result of their teamwork.

Later, FESCO Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmed presented FESCO souvenirs, gifts and cheque of their arrears to GM Customer Services Engineer Muhammad Nawaz and Additional Director General (ADG) Customer Services Chaudhary Muhammad Khalid.

Chief Engineer Technical Services Ghulam Farooq, Chief Engineer Operations Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Chief Engineer Customer Services Aamir Pannu, Chief Engineer Development Umar Hayat Gondal, Chief Engineer (T&G) Rao Mubashar Hayat, DG (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, DG (Admin) Ghulam Mujtaba, DG (IT) Abdul Hai, Director Commercial Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director Material Management Ahmed Ali Shah, Director (OD) Mahmood Ahmed, SE (GSO) Rao Muhammad Ali, SE First Circle Rana Afzal, SE Second Circle Waqas Baig, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion.