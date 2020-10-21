'Google for Education' system to be introduced in all KP schools: Shahram Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to launch 'Google for Education' system as a pilot project enabling school students to learn 21st-century problem-solving skills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized to launch 'Google for Education' system as a pilot project enabling school students to learn 21st-century problem-solving skills.

He was talking to experts of 'Google for Education' system in an online meeting. Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam, Director Education Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim and other officers of education department were also present on the occasion.

Tarakai said the existing IT labs would be utilized under the system while already inducted IT Teachers and labs' staff would be given next level training for extending system across the province.

He said students would also be imparted basic IT skills and training would also be provided on digital contents.

'Google for Education' team briefed KP Education Minister on ongoing IT programs in schools and IT projects. He was informed that students can learn 21st-century problem-solving methods and the skills they will use in their future careers, with accessibility features that help every student do their best work.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said that IT education is essential for young generation and can help them to earn money in a respectable way through freelancing. He said government was planning to design phase-wise IT education as per skill based courses pertaining to Primary, high and higher secondary levels.