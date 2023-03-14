Government committed to Accelerating Tobacco Control in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday organized a meeting with Prof Dr. Abid Jameel, Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to explore avenues of enhancing and strengthening government-CSO partnership for tobacco control and harm reduction to public health by tobacco.

'Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control' is a provincial Alliance of diverse CSOs membership, established by Blue Veins with the support of The Union, working to lead, create, reinforce, and support effective multi-sectoral tobacco control interventions and actions which support the implementation of tobacco control measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the participants, Advisor to CM expressed the commitment to strengthening the structured framework around tobacco control and appreciated the efforts of CSOs for their support to the Government.

During the meeting, the members of the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber presented 'Policy Recommendations' to the Advisor on viable solutions and strategies for combined interventions for tobacco control and a smoke-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The advisor to CM was briefed about the current tobacco use trends.

The discussion highlighted the priority areas for immediate policy reforms and informed decisions to benefit public health at large.

The Advisor on Health to Caretaker Chief Minister acknowledged the severity of the issue and expressed a strong commitment to acting to address it.

Prof Dr. Abid Jameel, Advisor to Care Taker Chief Minister on Health said," Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is extremely concerned about the tobacco epidemic as it is a major public health challenge.

We will work tirelessly to implement evidence-based policies and programs that reduce tobacco use, prevent addiction, and save lives. We owe it to our citizens to create a healthier, more vibrant future, and I am confident that, together, we can achieve this goal." Abid Ullah Kakakhel, Special Secretary Health Govt of KP said, "The Health Department is resolutely committed to protecting the health and well-being of our communities, and tobacco control is an integral part of that mandate. We welcome and look forward to collaborating with non-governmental organizations to promote comprehensive tobacco control strategies and informing future programs for a smoke-free environment in KP." Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Advisor to Chief Minister and praised his commitment to public health.

"We are encouraged by the Health Department's strong commitment to tackling the tobacco epidemic and appreciate the remarkable work by Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) with minimal resources.""We look forward to working with Health Department to develop policies and strategies that will make a real difference in the lives of citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.