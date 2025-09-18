- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for extending research beyond curricular boundaries
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel For Extending Research Beyond Curricular Boundaries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:18 PM
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that in today’s ever-changing world, there was a dire need to extend research beyond the curricular boundaries to the social sphere, thus meaningful change could be catalyzed
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday said that in today’s ever-changing world, there was a dire need to extend research beyond the curricular boundaries to the social sphere, thus meaningful change could be catalyzed.
He said that applied research ensured innovation and modernity by prioritizing practical solutions to problems, in this regard, it was the responsibility of all researchers to transform conceptual ideas into tangible material products, services and policies so that society could benefit to the maximum.
He said this while presiding over the seventh Senate meeting of the University of Loralai.
Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Justice Balochistan High Court Sardar Ahmed Halimi, Provincial Secretary Higher Education Saleh Baloch, Vice Chancellor University of Loralai Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Adil Zaman Kasi, Finance Department Bashir Kakar and Higher Education Representative Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai were present in the Senate meeting along with all the members of the Senate.
The Governor urged all the Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities in the province to clearly separate the criteria for selection of administrative and academic positions at the university level as both reflect different needs and performance expectations.
He said that administrative positions demand leadership and discipline for operational efficiency, strategic planning, and monitoring team performance, while academic positions require higher educational degrees, intellectual guidance, and specialized knowledge and teaching skills to promote innovation.
He mentioned that it advances socio-economic development, raises the standard of living and bridges the gap between theory and practice.
The Governor said that in this way, we could enhance the overall growth and effectiveness of the university.
He said that in the future, in various committees formed at the university level, preference should be given to serving personnel instead of retired personnel so that the efficiency and functioning of the institution could be accelerated.
Several important decisions were taken as a result of various suggestions and recommendations of the participants of the seventh Senate meeting of Loralai University.
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties7 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations7 minutes ago
-
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh7 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered7 minutes ago
-
2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA’s cooperation deepened after historic defence agreement: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi for abridging gap between acade ..3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for extending research beyond curricular boundaries3 minutes ago
-
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen13 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional pea ..13 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovers substandard items from Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur13 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari13 minutes ago