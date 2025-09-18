Open Menu

Education Guarantee Of Progress, Bright Future Of Nation; Tareen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen

Director of Sub-Campus Mastung Muhammad Iqbal Tareen on Thursday said that education is the guarantee of the progress and bright future of nations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Director of Sub-Campus Mastung Muhammad Iqbal Tareen on Thursday said that education is the guarantee of the progress and bright future of nations.

He said that the education is the only way that takes the society out of ignorance, backwardness and unrest and leads it towards development, prosperity and peace.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at a private school in Quetta. A large number of parents, teachers, students and local dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

The Director said that in today’s era, the nations that are ahead in education are ruling the world and the nations that are deprived of education are suffering from decline and backwardness.

He said that it is the Primary responsibility of parents to ensure that they send their children to school because education is the fundamental right of every child.

Iqbal Tareen said that the education not only enhances the personality of an individual but also lays the foundation for a strong and civilized society.

An educated society guarantees economic development, scientific innovations and social harmony.

He said that if we connect our children with books and pens, they would be able to become a shield against terrorism, extremism and social evils in the future.

Muhammad Iqbal Tareen said that along with the efforts of the government, private institutions are also playing an important role in the promotion of education and today's children are the architects of tomorrow. He urged the students to study with their hard work, dedication and honesty so that they could serve the country and the nation in the coming time.

He further said that education provides a person with respect, self-confidence and a better future.

Those nations are successful in the world which have made education their weapon and today they are at the highest levels of development.

The Director Sub-Campus said that there is a dire need to popularize education in a backward province like Balochistan so that the coming generations can prepare themselves according to the requirements of the modern era.

Finally, he paid tribute to the services of teachers and said that teachers are the leaders who show the new generation the path to success.

