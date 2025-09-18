PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams.

She stated that the PML-N is a genuine national party that has always prioritised national vision and the country’s development.

Responding to a statement by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the very team labeled as “inexperienced” by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has, in just one and a half years, completed 80 projects and brought about a development revolution in Punjab.

The minister said that denying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s own acknowledgment of Maryam Nawaz’s commendable services during the floods is unbecoming of the party leadership.