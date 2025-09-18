PML-N Believes In National Vision, Not Provincial Politics: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams.
She stated that the PML-N is a genuine national party that has always prioritised national vision and the country’s development.
Responding to a statement by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the very team labeled as “inexperienced” by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has, in just one and a half years, completed 80 projects and brought about a development revolution in Punjab.
The minister said that denying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s own acknowledgment of Maryam Nawaz’s commendable services during the floods is unbecoming of the party leadership.
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities
Minister of Sports affirms support to federations to nurture talent, boost globa ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Liberia
Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.5
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen
MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first national digital marketplace for re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen3 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional pea ..3 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovers substandard items from Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur3 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Pregnant woman killed by in-laws in domestic violence case4 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi reviews Soan Zone policing, orders effective action against crimes4 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Mehmoodur Rasheed’s appeal against conviction4 minutes ago
-
BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment system3 hours ago
-
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment3 hours ago
-
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts3 hours ago
-
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency3 hours ago