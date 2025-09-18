Open Menu

PML-N Believes In National Vision, Not Provincial Politics: Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM

PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never engaged in the politics of provincialism, nor has it played the card of rivers or dams.

She stated that the PML-N is a genuine national party that has always prioritised national vision and the country’s development.

Responding to a statement by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the very team labeled as “inexperienced” by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has, in just one and a half years, completed 80 projects and brought about a development revolution in Punjab.

The minister said that denying PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s own acknowledgment of Maryam Nawaz’s commendable services during the floods is unbecoming of the party leadership.

Recent Stories

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

41 minutes ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

55 minutes ago
 World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

56 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
 Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago
 Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring U ..

Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..

1 hour ago
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnera ..

Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities

2 hours ago
 Minister of Sports affirms support to federations ..

Minister of Sports affirms support to federations to nurture talent, boost globa ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Liberia

2 hours ago
 Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass perce ..

Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.5

3 minutes ago
 Education guarantee of progress, bright future of ..

Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen

3 minutes ago
 MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first natio ..

MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first national digital marketplace for re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan