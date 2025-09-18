Open Menu

Acting Senate Chairman Welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Agreement, Terms It Milestone For Regional Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional peace

Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan warmly welcomed the landmark agreement reached between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a guarantor of regional peace, security, and sustainable development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan warmly welcomed the landmark agreement reached between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a guarantor of regional peace, security, and sustainable development.

He said the pact would not only further strengthen the brotherly ties between the two nations but also open new avenues of progress and stability across the region.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Syedal Khan noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia carried immense significance, during which several key agreements were concluded.

He stressed that the latest accord stands as a milestone for economic prosperity, mutual cooperation, and security in the region.

The Acting Senate Chairman highlighted that Pakistan attaches the highest value to its relations with Saudi Arabia, rooted in mutual trust, brotherhood, and the sacred bond of islam.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia is the custodian of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, which hold deep spiritual importance for every Pakistani, making this relationship unshakable and ever strong.

Syedal Khan further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the agreement would pave the way for enhanced defense collaboration, economic partnerships, technology transfer, and new opportunities for growth.

He underlined that this cooperation would not be confined to the military domain but would also expand into trade, investment, industrial development, and other vital sectors, bringing the two nations even closer.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other in testing times, and this mutual trust will elevate the strategic partnership to new heights.

He described the agreement as not only a reinforcement of bilateral ties but also a symbol of unity and collective strength of the Muslim Ummah.

Extending congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the successful visit to Saudi Arabia, the Acting Senate Chairman praised the warm and dignified reception accorded to him, terming it a reflection of the deep-rooted and time-tested relationship between the two countries.

He expressed optimism that the agreements finalized during the visit would prove to be a harbinger of development, prosperity, and economic stability in Pakistan.

