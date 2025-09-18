KP Food Authority Recovers Substandard Items From Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 10:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has carried out large-scale operations in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Haripur destroying huge quantity of recovered substandard.
The spokesperson for the Authority told on Thursday that nearly 2,000 litres of counterfeit and substandard beverages were recovered from a distribution set up situated on Kohat road. The unit was sealed and legal proceedings were initiated.
In Nowshera, the Authority's team intercepted a vehicle carrying 400 kilograms of unwholesome chicken meat. The meat that was not suitable for consumption was destroyed on the spot.
In a separate action, contaminated water stored in a hotel’s overhead tank was drained while on Swabi Road, Jhangira, 100 kilograms of substandard sweets were seized and discarded.
Meanwhile, Mardan food safety team conducted a raid in Par Hoti and recovered 40 kilograms of bran, 100 kilograms of adulterated spice and 4 kilograms of harmful artificial colour.
In Haripur, the food safety team raided a beverage factory located in Hattar Industrial Estate during late hours. The operation led to the recovery of 1,080 kilograms of expired pulp which was being used in juice production. The expired material was destroyed and production was suspended.
