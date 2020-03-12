UrduPoint.com
Governor Briefed On Projects Of University Of Technology Nowshera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday chaired a meeting of University of Technology Nowshera at Governor House in which he was given a detailed briefing about the ongoing projects related to university.

The governor was informed regarding land of the university, appointment of teaching faculty, shortage of staff and availability of funds.

On this occasion, Governor Shah Farman said that technical and vocational training to youth was the need of time and said that provincial government should make ensure provision of required funds.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Eduation, Mian Khliqur Rehman, Principal Secretary to Governor Nazimuddin, Secretary Higher education Hassan Mahmood Yousafzai and officials of attached departments attended the meeting.

