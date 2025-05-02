Governor KP inaugurates Business Visa Section at UAE Consulate, calls for Peshawar Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E. Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi, during a visit to the UAE Consulate in Karachi.

The two dignitaries discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, focusing on bilateral relations, business cooperation, and consular outreach.

During the visit, Governor Kundi formally inaugurated the newly established Business Visa Section at the consulate, aimed at facilitating trade and investment between Pakistan and the UAE.

He was given a comprehensive tour of the facility by the Consul General, who briefed him on the services and benefits the section would offer to business communities in both nations.

Governor Kundi praised the UAE for its long-standing support to Pakistan, describing the Gulf nation as a "second home" for many Pakistanis, particularly the large Pashtuns diaspora contributing to the UAE’s workforce and economy.

In this context, he urged the UAE government to consider opening a consulate in Peshawar to better serve citizens in the northern region and further strengthen people-to-people ties.

Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economic potential, the Governor invited UAE investors to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Mines and Minerals Conference in Islamabad, emphasizing the rich untapped mineral resources in KP as a lucrative opportunity for foreign investment.

In his remarks, Consul General Al Romaithi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to bolstering economic and diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

He said the new Business Visa Section would enhance mutual investment opportunities and ease the process of doing business.

He also announced the launch of a five-year visa program for Pakistani citizens, a move he described as a step toward deepening bilateral relations.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s vital role in the UAE’s development, Al Romaithi pledged continued support and collaboration across various sectors.

The visit underscored growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic and consular affairs, and opened new avenues for strengthening regional connectivity and investment.

