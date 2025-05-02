Open Menu

Governor KPK Visits UAE Consulate, Discusses Bilateral Issues With Counsel General

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Friday visited Consulate of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and discussed issues of mutual interest with Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025)

On arrival at the Consulate, KP Governor was warmly received by UAE Counsel General.Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the continued support of UAE and termed it second home for Pakistanis. He also mentioned that there was a significant number of Pashtuns who are working in UAE, therefore he urged UAE Consulate General to open a Consulate in Peshawar as well.

The Governor also mentioned about Pakistan Mines and Minerals Conference in Islamabad, aimed at investment in the sector and urged the UAE business community to explore the minerals sector of KPK.

The Governor also visited different sections of the Consulate where he inaugurated Business Visa Section of the Consulate.

KP Governor was informed by UAE CG Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi that the business section will provide opportunities of mutual investments and create ease of doing business which will be helpful in strengthening the business relations between the two countries. Moreover, Pakistani citizens are now eligible for getting five years visa program that will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, he added.

The Counsel General of the UAE acknowledged the role of Pakistan in the development of UAE and pledged for continued support to the Pakistan.

