Governor Kundi Condoles To Senator Faisal Sabzwari's Mother's Demise
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 09:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday visited the residence of Senator Faisal Sabzwari to offer condolence on the death of his mother.
Governor Kundi expressed his sympathy to Senator Sabzwari and the bereaved family, offering prayers for the elevation of the departed soul and patience for the grieving family.
