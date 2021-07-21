UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Offers Eid Prayer With Covid SOPs In Karachi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Governor Sindh offers Eid prayer with Covid SOPs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Wednesday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer with complete adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs here at the mosque of Governor House.

After the Eid prayers, special prayers were offered for the security, development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Governor urged the nation to share your happiness with the needy people of the society on the occasion of Eid.

He also asked the people to ensure implementation of instructions issued by NCOC on corona virus prevention.

In addition, he also said that people should take special care of those suffering from economic hardship due to Corona.

People should celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and Islamic traditions, he said.

He further advised the people to take special care of your loved ones on this Eid and stay at home and stay safe, recounting that Doctors, paramedical staff as well as law enforcement officers and officials who are performing their duties on the day of Eid are commendable.

Today, we should also remember our Kashmiri brothers who are celebrating Eid in the most difficult conditions, Governor of Sindh added.

