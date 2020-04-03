Govt announces economic package for construction industry: Dhedhi

A renowned Industrialist Aqeel Karim Dhedhi termed that the government had announced a best economic package for construction industry in this crucial time and it would be prove as a game changer for national economy

Talking to a private news channel, he said construction industry was in crisis from last three year and now it would be boosted through this economic package and the government could not give best package from it in this difficult time.

He said notice could not be given again to those people who had taken benefit from amnesty, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced best economic package for construction industry.