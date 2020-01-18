Govt brings fragile economy on right track: Speaker KP Assembly

(@imziishan)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said the PTI led government had put the economy on right track which was destroyed by the past governments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said the PTI led government had put the economy on right track which was destroyed by the past governments.

He said this while addressing under-21 KP games Logo and Trophy inauguration ceremony here at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

He said despite giving huge subsidies on necessities of life to masses, the government had increased the tax.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said 2020 would be the year of delivery to masses, as the government had overcome economic crisis and other issues.

He stated that elimination of corruption from all government functionaries was the motto of PTI led government. Provision of health, education, sports, entertainment opportunities was the responsibility of the government and the right of the citizens, he added.

He said the government was expanding Sehat Insaf Card scheme, opening shelter homes and Langar Khana for homeless and poor people, besides providing interest free loans to youth.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while admiring the under 21 games said the KP government was focusing on positive activities of youth on the directives of PM Imran Khan and would organize under 21 and other sports events on regular basis.

The speaker said the installation of Astroturf at Hockey ground and flood lights for the Kunj Football ground would be started soon while male and female sports gymnasium would also be constructed in the city.

On the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also announced the renovation of Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Earlier, Director Operation Sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah while briefing the chief guest said under 21 games would be held from February 23, 2020, at all regional headquarters where 59 different track and field events would be conducted, while traditional cultural shows would also be a part of the games.

He further said 15 male and female track and field competition under 21 games would be held each in Abbottabad and Mardan.