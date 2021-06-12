UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Protecting Future Generation: Shireen Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Saturday in her video message on 'World Day against Child Labour' said that the present government was committed to protecting future generation

In her message, she said that "We must reaffirm our commitment to protect future generation and ensure that each child is given the opportunity to get education."She said that the present government had amended schedule I of 1991 Child Employment Act to ban Domestic Child Labour in ICT. The minister said "provinces can simply through provincial assembly resolution adopt the same."She said MoHR was working on strengthening laws and institutional mechanisms to protect child rights in the country, adding that children under age 14 should go to school instead of labours.

