Govt Committed To Provide Facilities To Journalist Community: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide basic facilities to journalist community.

Journalists will be provided health cards facility on priority basis, while special packages for journalists will be introduced in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Kamyab Jawan program, the minister said while talking to a delegation led by PFUJ (Workers) President Pervaiz Shaukat.

He said that the Journalists Protection Bill is a revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect the rights of journalists and media workers.

Fawad condemned the recent firing incident on Pervaiz Shaukat and said that a report has been sought from Inspector General Police.

