UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Remove Encroachments On State Owned Land: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:12 PM

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

The Minister of State says for the first time, digitalized cadastral mapping is being prepared; and under this initiative, 81000 sqr kilometers state-owned land in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been digitized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is committed to remove encroachments on state owned land across the country.

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister of State said for the first time, digitalized cadastral mapping is being prepared; and under this initiative, 81000 sqr kilometers state-owned land in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been digitized.

He said under the first phase of this initiative, massive encroachments on state land worth 5500 billion rupees have been detected across the country.

He said in the light of this digital record, the government will take action against the land mafias and their facilitators.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said mega projects worth billions of rupees are underway in the Federal capital. He said special focus is being given to development projects in rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said the encroachment mafia has occupied land worth 500 billion rupees in the federal capital and strong actions are being taken against these mafia. He said 150 billion rupees fine has so far been imposed against them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Capital Development Authority Government Billion

Recent Stories

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavr ..

EU in Contact With Moscow to Organize Borrell-Lavrov Meeting - Commission

5 minutes ago
 Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His ..

Brazil's Top Diplomat Invites Lavrov to Visit His Country Next Year

5 minutes ago
 Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due t ..

Pace of Global Economic Recovery in Question Due to New Coronavirus Variant - Pu ..

5 minutes ago
 Four POs held in Sargodha

Four POs held in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Schools told to appoint road crossing assistants, ..

Schools told to appoint road crossing assistants, Zebra crossings, Cat-eyes orde ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Growth for 9 Months Amounts to 4.6%, ..

Russia's GDP Growth for 9 Months Amounts to 4.6%, Expected to Be 4.2 % by 2022 - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.