Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister of State says for the first time, digitalized cadastral mapping is being prepared; and under this initiative, 81000 sqr kilometers state-owned land in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been digitized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the government is committed to remove encroachments on state owned land across the country.

He was addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister of State said for the first time, digitalized cadastral mapping is being prepared; and under this initiative, 81000 sqr kilometers state-owned land in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been digitized.

He said under the first phase of this initiative, massive encroachments on state land worth 5500 billion rupees have been detected across the country.

He said in the light of this digital record, the government will take action against the land mafias and their facilitators.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said mega projects worth billions of rupees are underway in the Federal capital. He said special focus is being given to development projects in rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said the encroachment mafia has occupied land worth 500 billion rupees in the federal capital and strong actions are being taken against these mafia. He said 150 billion rupees fine has so far been imposed against them.