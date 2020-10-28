Govt committed to uplift of KPs' merged districts: Qalandar Lodhi

Minister for Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Qalandar Lodhi Wednesday said government was committed to ensure the development of merged districts to remove the sense of deprivation among its inhabitants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Qalandar Lodhi Wednesday said government was committed to ensure the development of merged districts to remove the sense of deprivation among its inhabitants.

Minister said that the tribal region was neglected by the past regimes but this government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy for its socio-economic uplift to bring them at par with developed areas of the province.

Talking in a consultative meeting with elders from Nawagai District Bajaur here, the provincial revenue minister assured that concrete measures would be taken for resolving issues of Nawagai area and added that development schemes would be launched on priority basis for this purpose.

He said that there was adequate stock of wheat flour in the province and the government was providing subsidy on the commodity to make it available at affordable prices for masses, he added.

The provincial minister said the government was committed to extending relief to masses and opening Sasta bazaars to provide essential edible items at low rates.