Govt Determines Over Reforms Of Permanent Nature: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:08 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said reforms process usually takes time with different hurdles, but the government was determined to introduce reforms in the country on permanent basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said reforms process usually takes time with different hurdles, but the government was determined to introduce reforms in the country on permanent basis.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of prominent business personalities that called on him. The delegation included Tariq Moeenuddin, Saeedullah Wali, Ali Habib, Khalid Mansoor, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Tariq Rafi, Bairam Awari, Anjum Nisar, Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Habibullah, Shaikh Umar Rehan, Naseem Akhtar and others, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister observed that they had been passing through hard times due to the corruption and mismanagement of the previous governments.

About his recent visit to Davos, he said different representatives of the world's leading companies expressed interest to invest in Pakistan. The country's manpower had been its real asset, he added.

He observed that Malaysia had also undergone the same problems but they made progress.

Keeping such precedent in sight, they had also been fighting corruption because unless it was rooted out, the country could not make progress.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vowda, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Prime Minister's Advisor Dr Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister said the government's economic team had been working hard so that facilities could be extended for attracting investment.

He also assured the delegation that ministers were always available for the resolution of their issues and he himself was supervising the process.

The delegation expressed its full confidence in the economic reforms and lauded the prime minister and his economic team for reduction in the current account deficit.

The delegation also gave proposals for promotion of industries, reforms in the tax system and increase in exports.

