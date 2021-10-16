UrduPoint.com

Govt Enjoys Ideal Relations With All Institutions: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government enjoyed ideal relations with all institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government enjoyed ideal relations with all institutions.

"I can only pray for patience for those outside the government. The desire of Opposition to dislodge the government cannot be fulfilled," the foreign minister expressed these remarks while talking to people of NA-156 Constituency, here, said a release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

"There is no threat to incumbent government from the lame Opposition," said Qureshi adding "the PTI government will complete its constitutional term." Qureshi claimed that the PTI would also form its governments in centre and provinces on the basis of its performance.

Commenting on economy, the foreign minister remarked that coronavirus affected the international economy as a whole and that was why the rise in oil prices in the world market had forced us to increase the prices of petroleum products.

However the government was trying its best to minimize the burden on masses, Qureshi said.

The inflation was a big challenge for PTI government.

The causes of inflation, its internal and external factors and strategies were being worked out to combat the issue, Qureshi stated.

He said the government's economic team was doing homework to facilitate masses, and hopefully, it would bring positive results.

The government was taking concrete measures to provide maximum relief to the deprived sections of society.

About Afghanistan, the foreign minister remarked "Pakistan wants peace in the neighbouring country as it is imperative for regional peace.

"Pakistan wishes a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Establishing peace is essential for development and prosperity of the region. Peace in the region will make construction and development possible," said FM Qureshi.

However, some forces wished to worsen the circumstances in Afghanistan. Such forces should not get a chance to destabilize Afghanistan. Qureshi added that Pakistan informed the international community about such forces. Similarly, Pakistan will continue its conciliatory efforts for the establishment of peace in the region, reiterated Qureshi.

