Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Kakar on Thursday said that the current government is giving much importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after a long time
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Kakar on Thursday said that the current government is giving much importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after a long time.
He said that the Safa project of Public Private Partnership and sanitation would soon have good effects, the government's resources are limited, Public-private partnership (PPP) is successful all over the world.
He expressed these views along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini while meeting journalists in the Quetta Press Club program Haal-o-Ahwal.
The Commissioner said that the purpose of coming to the Press Club and interacting with the media is to involve citizens through discussions adding that the most meaningful initiative of the provincial government is public-private partnership in Quetta.
He mentioned that Safa Quetta project is a project that could be shown to the people and very soon the sanitation system in Quetta would improve further.
He said that the government has limited resources, that is why some sectors are being run under public-private partnership, some new machinery has been purchased for cleaning Quetta city.
“The biggest problem of the city is traffic.Traffic problems are being solved in a new and scientific way”, he said.
Shahzeb Kakar said that if the citizens obey the law, traffic problems in the city would be reduced, steps are being taken to make the city's old buses new and environmentally friendly.
He said that the permits of rickshaws are being digitized, the Traffic Engineering Bureau has been activated in Quetta for maintaining smooth traffic in the area while traffic problems are all over the world.
The Commissioner said that the number of green buses in Quetta is being increased for providing travel facilities to people in the city which is being appreciated by people in the area.
He said that old buses are being eliminated causing pollution and traffic issue in the city saying that a door-to-door cleaning campaign has been started and the media should raise awareness among the public about cleanliness because media role is essential for guidance people in this context.
He said that meetings have been held with the media and the business community and they have been included in the decision-making process.
