IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 09:49 PM

The Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with the support of Heinrich Böll Stiftung, convened a policy dialogue titled "Strengthening Community-Led Sustainable Waste Management" at a local hotel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with the support of Heinrich Böll Stiftung, convened a policy dialogue titled “Strengthening Community-Led Sustainable Waste Management” at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The event brought together community representatives, policymakers, civil society leaders, and academics to deliberate on advancing inclusive and sustainable solutions to Pakistan’s growing urban waste challenge, said a press release.

Chairperson of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, Ghulam Qadir Shah, underscored the urgency of the crisis:

“Pakistan’s urban centers are facing a mounting challenge from waste generation that leads to climate change.

Communities must not only be partners in finding solutions but also leaders in driving sustainable practices that protect public health and the environment.”

Executive Director of IoU, Ejaz Ahmad, highlighted its achievements in Farash Town: “By mobilizing women and youth, we have shown that waste is not merely an environmental liability, but a resource that can support livelihoods and strengthen resilience.

Community ownership is at the heart of sustainable solutions.”

Panelists shared diverse insights. Dr. Abida Sharif, Assistant Professor at FJWU, called for stronger integration of environmental responsibility into education: “Academia has a vital role in preparing the next generation to see waste as an opportunity. Youth, especially students, can be powerful changemakers.”

Speaking from civil society, WWF-Pakistan, Rafia Mahmood, stressed the importance of collaboration: “The lessons from our work with communities show that partnerships between government, civil society, and grassroots actors are essential for scaling up impact.”

Representing the community, a leader from Farash Town, Yasmeen Akhtar, shared lived realities: “We have seen shifts in behavior, but communities need consistent support and institutional backing. Our voices must guide action plans that ensure long-term ownership.

 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

