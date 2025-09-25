Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister

Open Menu

Published September 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan is fully capable to counter any aggression and eliminate menace of terrorism.

Pakistan’s importance is rising around the world due to success on diplomatic fronts, he said while talking to a

private television channel.

Kashmir issue has highlighted again at international level due to better policies of the government, he said.

To a question about Balochistan, he said all the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and stakeholders should sit together so that issues facing the province could be addressed in a proper manner.

Commenting on trade relations with United States, he said many countries are looking towards Pakistan for investment in different sectors.

He said better security and political stability are vital to achieve progress in economic and business sector.

