- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister
Pakistan Fully Capable To Counter Any Aggression, Eliminate Menace Of Terrorism: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan is fully capable to counter any aggression and eliminate menace of terrorism
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Pakistan is fully capable to counter any aggression and eliminate menace of terrorism.
Pakistan’s importance is rising around the world due to success on diplomatic fronts, he said while talking to a
private television channel.
Kashmir issue has highlighted again at international level due to better policies of the government, he said.
To a question about Balochistan, he said all the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and stakeholders should sit together so that issues facing the province could be addressed in a proper manner.
Commenting on trade relations with United States, he said many countries are looking towards Pakistan for investment in different sectors.
He said better security and political stability are vital to achieve progress in economic and business sector.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience Corps2 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 272 minutes ago
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.53 minutes ago
-
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic pass ..2 minutes ago
-
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists17 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma17 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under old laws17 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management46 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free electric scooties to w ..17 minutes ago
-
President Mirziyoyev meets Uzbek diaspora, students in US, launches business initiative17 minutes ago