Open Menu

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.

SanaUllah Nagra Published September 25, 2025 | 09:42 PM

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.

If any violence or mischief is planned against Pakistan from the sea, the onus of what happens thereafter squarely rests on Bharat’s shoulders.Gen R Zubair Mahmood Hayat

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) : The Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE) organized second conference titled “ Shifting Tides Revisited: Strategic Realignments in the Indian Ocean Region One Year On ” at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.


The conference focused on the evolving strategic landscape of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) amid intensifying great-power rivalry, the growing impact of emerging technologies, and Pakistan’s adaptive strategies.
While addressing the gathering, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat (Retd) stated: “If any violence or mischief is planned or executed against Pakistan from the sea, the onus of what happens thereafter squarely rests on Bharat’s shoulders. Let there be no ambiguity; Pakistan’s response will be swift, unexpected and meaningful.”
Former Foreign Minister Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, in her remarks on the evolving maritime challenges of the Indian Ocean, emphasized the importance of diplomatic foresight, regional cooperation and multilateral engagement.


Earlier, President MCE and Commandant PNWC Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie welcomed the distinguished guests in his opening remarks and highlighted the strategic significance of the IOR and the challenges arising from international disputes.
Other eminent speakers included Advisor NCA and former DG SPD Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (Retd); former Foreign Secretary Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry; Vice Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique (Retd); President National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (Retd);
President Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Islamabad Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd); Director External Linkages QAU Prof Dr Salma Malik; Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah (Retd); and Executive Director Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) Brig Dr Naeem Salik (Retd).
The conference was attended by leading diplomats, defence officials, members of the media, scholars and a large number of university students, reflecting wide professional and academic interest in the evolving dynamics of the Indian Ocean Region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Pakistan Navy Hina Rabbani Khar Media From

Recent Stories

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

1 minute ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

13 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

13 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

43 minutes ago
Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for D ..

Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self- ..

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Expert ..

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second c ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, reviews preparations to host World ..

1 hour ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi concludes second edition of social c ..

DCD Abu Dhabi concludes second edition of social care forum

2 hours ago
 Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi Ma ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan