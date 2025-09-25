Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Two experts speaking on the second day of the 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 noted that the regulatory and legislative authorities in the United Arab Emirates are playing a pivotal role in instilling confidence among specialists in green autonomous logistics, promoting its wider application, and advancing the development of the enabling infrastructure.

They stressed that confidence and expertise are among the most critical factors in driving innovation and advancing artificial intelligence and robotics in this sector. These, they explained, are vital to realising the core benefits of green autonomous logistics: improving transport efficiency, reducing costs, minimising accidents caused by human error, and shortening travel times.

Dr Xuchen Zhang, Co-Founder of Zelos, and Paul Newman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Oxa, speaking in a panel discussion titled “The Future of Green Autonomous Logistics” moderated by Mr Andy Gill, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simulytic, noted that the use of autonomous logistics is expected to expand in the future, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of transport operations.

Dr Xuchen Zhang underscored the importance of forging global partnerships to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles. He pointed out their many advantages, foremost among them that autonomous driving systems are 50 times safer than human drivers in terms of performance and operational hours, in addition to reducing manufacturing costs.

Paul Newman explained that the use of artificial intelligence does not mean replacing humans; rather, it is a tool to support people and facilitate their work. He emphasised the importance of laying solid foundations and developing independent operational frameworks for green autonomous logistics. Such frameworks, he noted, would enable other companies to build their future businesses with greater efficiency and quality.