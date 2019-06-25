UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Lauded For Preferring Taxes Over Loans

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Govt lauded for preferring taxes over loans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday lauded the incumbent government to take a hard way of documentation of the economy to generate resources.

The governments in the past have always preferred foreign loans over taxes, which has threatened the survival of the country, it said.

Pakistan started taking loans for development projects but mismanagement pushed the country to take loans for balance of payments and now loans are being taken to repay old loans, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

  He said that the government should take harsh steps against the property sector which has become the heaven of black money.

  Real estate transactions through cash should be banned and banking transaction should be made mandatory and the same procedure should be adopted in buying and selling cars.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that there was no need to celebrate temporary relief by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the sword of action was still hanging over Pakistan.

The credit of defeat of India in FATF goes the government, Foreign Office and the Pakistani delegation who won the support of some European countries which have always supported India.

  India will never accept its failure and initiate more efforts to get Pakistan blacklisted to make its toxic agenda a reality.

  However mere diplomacy would not help Pakistan in the long run and solid steps were needed to fulfill eighteen demands of the global watchdog.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office Threatened Same Money Financial Action Task Force Government

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

14 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

46 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

47 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.