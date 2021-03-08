Govt makes tangible steps to restore confidence of women: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the incumbent government had taken tangible steps to restore the confidence of women and now females were eagerly joining all fields of life to play their dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

He was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony organized by the district administration to mark the International Women Day at Parveen Shakir Complex here on Monday.

During the function, commendation certificates were distributed among those women who played active role for public welfare during COVIC-19.

The DC said the Punjab government had set its priorities to give due respect to females in the society and for this purpose, various projects had been launched for the welfare of women.

He said that islam had commanded to ensure protection of women's rights and socioeconomic development could be achieved only by empowering female community. Apart from the overall welfare measures for women, the district administration was providing a safe and peaceful environment for working women, he added.

He said that respect for women was a part of our social and religious values while the West could not even imagine the rights given to women in Islam. He said that Allah Almighty has given sanctity and respect to women by making them the trustees of great and beautiful relationships like mother, daughter and sister.

He said that women were an integral part of the society and they were contributing about 51% of the total population of Pakistan. No society or nation can make progress without due participation of women in the practical field, he added.

It was bold steps by the government that now women were seen standing side by side with men in every field of action, he said, adding that today we have to reaffirm our commitment to implement all measures for the protection of women's rights.

Later, he distributed commendation certificates among various ladies including Women MedicalOfficers Dr Ansa Iftikhar, Samina Jabeen, Dr Sarah Akram, Dr Iqra Naeem, Dr. Hina Akram, Dr. MaryamJaved, Dr. Saira Rashid, Dr. Karan Islam, FDA Director Asma Mohsin, Assistant Director FDA Rabia Mubashra, Dr. Sadaf, Dr. Maimona and Dr. Saira Akram from Medical Unit-I Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Deputy DEO education Balqees Rehana, Assistant Education Officers Shaista Kanwal and Atiya Mobin, Senior Head Mistress Gulnaz Sameera, Primary school Teacher Iram Bano, Principal Rubina Naz, Technologist Health Department Samina Iqbal, Manager Qasr-e-Behbood Khalida Rafique, Principal Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ayesha Aslam, Sajida Manzoor, Nadia Shamim, Dr. Aqila Saghir and others.