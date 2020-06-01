Govt making all out efforts to control rising number of COVID-19 cases in country: Asad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Sunday said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures would be ensured in all parts of the country.

The people, he said, had cooperated and followed the government instructions, given in the beginning of Ramazan regarding COVID-19.

Expressing dismay over non-cooperative behavior of the masses specially in the last week of Ramazan, he said the patients infected with virus were rising due to less caring attitude of the people in the markets.

He said complete lockdown could not be feasible in this poor country. He added that we wanted to open the business for providing relief to the masses and taking the country on the path of speedy progress.

The minister said the people would have to follow the SoPs and safety measures to protect themselves and their family members from the deadly virus.

He warned that any person found violating the laws in the markets would be treated with iron hands.