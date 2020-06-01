UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Control Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Country: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Govt making all out efforts to control rising number of COVID-19 cases in country: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Sunday said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measures would be ensured in all parts of the country.

The people, he said, had cooperated and followed the government instructions, given in the beginning of Ramazan regarding COVID-19.

Expressing dismay over non-cooperative behavior of the masses specially in the last week of Ramazan, he said the patients infected with virus were rising due to less caring attitude of the people in the markets.

He said complete lockdown could not be feasible in this poor country. He added that we wanted to open the business for providing relief to the masses and taking the country on the path of speedy progress.

The minister said the people would have to follow the SoPs and safety measures to protect themselves and their family members from the deadly virus.

He warned that any person found violating the laws in the markets would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Business Poor Progress Sunday Market Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

12 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

12 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

57 minutes ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.