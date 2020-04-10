UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Continue Supply Of Essential Items: Hammad Azhar

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Govt making efforts to continue supply of essential items: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday said the government was trying to ensure that the supply of daily use items was not stopped in order to facilitate masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government, on one hand, was providing financial help to unemployed and needy people, while on the other hand it was going to open construction industry in order to pave way for employment to daily wagers.

He said the small industries would also be opened gradually with the consultation of provinces in line with some set SoPs and those who would not follow these SoPs their industries would be closed.

Replying to a question, the minister said the April14, meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) would decide about the future course of action of the government against COVID-19.

He said the government was going to enhance and improve testing system of COVID-19 and expand to it labour of industries.

He said a lot of small industries were linked with construction industry so the government wanted to open them for providing jobs to those who were attached with these industries.

