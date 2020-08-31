Govt. making efforts to develop remote areas: Chief Minister aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Monday said that government is making all efforts to develop remote areas and provide basic amenities of life to people living there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Monday said that government is making all efforts to develop remote areas and provide basic amenities of life to people living there.

Talking to media at Doaba, District Hungu he said that existing government has allocated a hefty amount for the development of District Hungu.

He said that development of remote and far flung areas is among topmost priorities of provincial government.

He said that millions of rupees have been earmarked for development of PK 84 that would be utilized for completion of various schemes including construction of roads, provision of clean water, installation of street lights and exploring tourist spots.

He directed to complete developmental schemes within stipulated time and said that no compromise would be made on quality of work.