UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Afraid Of PDM: Faisal Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt not afraid of PDM: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the government was not afraid of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the government was not afraid of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its rallies.

Looters and plunderers were gathered under the umbrella of PDM to protect their corruption, kick backs and money laundering, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said peaceful protest demonstration was right of the opposition parties but the government would not create any obstacle in its way.

He said the government was working efficiently to alleviate the inflation and strengthen the national economy to bring changes in the living standard of a common man.

The Pakistan Peoples Party had no public support or intact vote bank in Punjab, he added.

He claimed that several new corruption cases would be surfaced against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders soon adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had already declared as a fugitive and criminal by the court.

Faisal Vawda said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on humanitarian grounds and he should come back the country to face the corruption cases instead of issuing guidelines to the party leaders from abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Protest Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Vote Bank Man Pakistan Peoples Party Money Criminals Muslim From Government Court Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at ..

24 minutes ago

World's Largest Vivid Pink Diamond From Russia to ..

24 minutes ago

ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Ope ..

24 minutes ago

Facebook to ban Holocaust denial content

24 minutes ago

Belarus threatens to fire on anti-Lukashenko prote ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.