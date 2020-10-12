Govt not afraid of PDM: Faisal Vawda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the government was not afraid of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its rallies.

Looters and plunderers were gathered under the umbrella of PDM to protect their corruption, kick backs and money laundering, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said peaceful protest demonstration was right of the opposition parties but the government would not create any obstacle in its way.

He said the government was working efficiently to alleviate the inflation and strengthen the national economy to bring changes in the living standard of a common man.

The Pakistan Peoples Party had no public support or intact vote bank in Punjab, he added.

He claimed that several new corruption cases would be surfaced against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders soon adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had already declared as a fugitive and criminal by the court.

Faisal Vawda said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on humanitarian grounds and he should come back the country to face the corruption cases instead of issuing guidelines to the party leaders from abroad.