Govt Not Responsible For Inflation: Akhtar Mengal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Govt not responsible for inflation: Akhtar Mengal

Chairman Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Saturday that the incumbent government was not responsible for the current inflation, but the previous governments which had taken huge loans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Saturday that the incumbent government was not responsible for the current inflation, but the previous governments which had taken huge loans.

Talking to media here, he said a huge amount of the budget was allocated for paying interest on foreign loans.

He lamented that the loans, obtained in the past, were not spent on useful and productive areas.

Replying to a question, he said he had suggested the government to form a special committee, comprising parliamentarians to solve problems of Balochistan.

About the south Punjab province, he said the demands of people should be met.

About involvement of foreign agencies in damaging peace in Balochistan, he said such enemy hands should be traced and their cases should be taken to the International Court of Justice.

