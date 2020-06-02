UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Permitted To Nawaz Sharif To Go Abroad On Medical Reports: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Govt permitted to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical reports: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said the government had given to permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of all medical reports.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for treatment but he was not admitted in any hospital at there and enjoying his life in abroad.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had distroyed the country by looted its wealth mercilessly damaged the institutions by political interference, adding the present government was strongly believed in supremacy of law and non political intervention in the institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the government would hold inquiry about illness of Nawaz Sharif just like sugar inquiry.

He said Fawad Chaudhry had constitutional right to write a letter if he wrote.

He said the government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of corrupt elements.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ali Haider TV All Government Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

15 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

1 hour ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

2 hours ago

Bosnia minister quits over 'threats' to top prosec ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.