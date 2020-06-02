Govt permitted to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical reports: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said the government had given to permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of all medical reports.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for treatment but he was not admitted in any hospital at there and enjoying his life in abroad.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had distroyed the country by looted its wealth mercilessly damaged the institutions by political interference, adding the present government was strongly believed in supremacy of law and non political intervention in the institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the government would hold inquiry about illness of Nawaz Sharif just like sugar inquiry.

He said Fawad Chaudhry had constitutional right to write a letter if he wrote.

He said the government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of corrupt elements.