Govt provides exceptional care for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) is working tirelessly to ensure the comfort and well-being of Pakistani pilgrims performing Hajj this year.

Through its dedicated Hajj mission established in Saudi Arabia, MoRA is providing a wide range of services to facilitate the spiritual journey of the faithful.

The department of missing and recovery in Madinah found 530 missing bags and handed them over to their owners.

Likewise, 61 Hajj pilgrims who lost their way were found and brought to their residences. About 304 food and 38 transport complaints were redressed in Madinah.

With the special support of the Saudi authorities, 20,500 pilgrims were facilitated to visit Riyadh al-Jannah.

In Makkah, 197 bags were found while 17 pilgrims who lost their way were taken to their residences.

Haram Guides stationed at the entrances of Haram Makkah have provided guidance to 4500 pilgrims so far.

More than 35,000 pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 149 flights. Now, all flights will land in Jeddah by June 9, 2024. The series of pre-Hajj flights for Madinah have already ended since May 24, 2024.

Moreover, 32 hundred and 46 pilgrims also reached Saudi Arabia through the private Hajj scheme.