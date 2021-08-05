Govt ready to issue passport in 24 hrs, if Nawaz wants to come back to Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Thursday said if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to come back to Pakistan, the government would issue his passport in the next 24 hours.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif would face his court cases on his return to the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif's passport was expired in February this year and the government was ready to issue essential traveling documents only for Pakistan.

He said it was the first-ever incident in country's history that a convict was permitted to travel abroad on medical grounds.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not visit any hospital in London for medical treatment.