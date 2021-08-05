UrduPoint.com

Govt Ready To Issue Passport In 24 Hrs, If Nawaz Wants To Come Back To Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt ready to issue passport in 24 hrs, if Nawaz wants to come back to Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Thursday said if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to come back to Pakistan, the government would issue his passport in the next 24 hours.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif would face his court cases on his return to the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif's passport was expired in February this year and the government was ready to issue essential traveling documents only for Pakistan.

He said it was the first-ever incident in country's history that a convict was permitted to travel abroad on medical grounds.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not visit any hospital in London for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Interior Minister Visit London February Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From ..

Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From Afghanistan - Security Advisor

2 minutes ago
 FAB likely to get environmental approval for its H ..

FAB likely to get environmental approval for its Hqs building soon

2 minutes ago
 India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trad ..

India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade With Australian Special Envo ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister courageously highlighted Kashmir is ..

Prime Minister courageously highlighted Kashmir issue at int'l forums: Shibli

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Rel ..

Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Relations - Security Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.