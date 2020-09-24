Govt ready to sit with opposition on national issues: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government was open to dialogue with the opposition parties on all national and political matters as dialogue was the only way to reach consensus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the government was open to dialogue with the opposition parties on all national and political matters as dialogue was the only way to reach consensus.

Talking to the media men at the launch of Pakistan Dairy Expo 2020 at a local hotel, he said doors of negotiation were always open in politics, adding that the government believed in meaningful dialogue. Provincial Minister Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahamd was also present on the occasion.

To a query, he said protest was democratic right of the opposition and the government would not stop the opposition parties from exercising their right, adding that the whole country witnessed in the past that the government did not halt the Long March of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman rather it provided them security and means to do so.

About NAB notice to Fazal-ur-Rehman, Sarwar said NAB was an independent body and the government did not meddle in its affairs, adding that if NAB summoned someone, it had nothing to do with the government. "The current Chairman NAB was appointed during the reign of PML -N and PPP," he responded.

To a question, Sarwar said the PTI-led government was united and strong, adding that it would complete its constitutional term irrespective of the opposition protests and long marches.

The Governor Punjab, to a query, said the opposition's criticism against national institutions was condemnable, adding, "Pakistan Army is the most important institution of the country." He said the opposition leaders should strengthen institutions rather than making them controversial.

"The matter of repatriation of Nawaz Sharif is now in court and the relevant are playing their role for his repatriation under the constitution of Pakistan while the government does not believe in politics of revenge," he responded.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in reply to a question, said Local Government (LG) elections were delayed due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that the LG election would be held as soon as the coronavirus situation was under control. He said the PTI government believed in devolution of power and LG elections would definitely take place.

To another query, the Governor Punjab said the previous governments had only paid lip service to the problems of farmers, adding that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was committed to resolve all problems of farmers and provide them relief.