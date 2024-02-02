Govt spending huge amount on PhD scholars: Wali Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that government is spending a huge funds on PhD scholars across the provinces of this country for past several years to promote higher studies.

He said, it was imperative to make full utilization of knowledge and experience of highly qualified experts and researchers in the public sector universities.

He expressed these views while talking to University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shafiq-ur Rehman and Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Shabir Ahmed Lehri here at Governor House.

During the meeting, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar discussed in detail the matters relating to peaceful educational environment in the universities, issues related to aligning students with modern requirements, creating new source of income and increasing efficiency of the workforce.

Governor Balochistan while expressing dismay over lack of planning in the past, he said there is a need to focus on higher research centers so that the students could benefit from experts and researchers in the public sector universities.

He said, we should have full support and guidance from the university experts and researchers and for this, the attention must be paid to formulate comprehensive policies to achieve the objectives.