UrduPoint.com

Govt To Conduct Next Elections After Completing Constitutional Tenure: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt to conduct next elections after completing constitutional tenure: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Eduction Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that government would conduct general elections after completing the constitutional tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was a need to work together to strengthen the political system. He stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve speedy progress in the country.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan formed the last government through "rigging elections".

He said that coalition partners had adopted the constitutional path and removed Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is a larger democratic party, also adding that the PML-N had made a lot of sacrifices for maintaining the democratic system in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Progress Muslim Government

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

7 minutes ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

9 minutes ago
 FBR achieves historical growth in revenue collecti ..

FBR achieves historical growth in revenue collection during first five months of ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Decline Estimated at 2.1% in January- ..

Russia's GDP Decline Estimated at 2.1% in January-October - Economic Development ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.