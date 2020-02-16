Govt to defeat every mafia: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday vowed that PTI government would defeat every mafia creating hurdles in the way of progress and prosperity of the country.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating various development projects and reviewing pace of work on other uplift schemes in his constituency (PP-151).

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government took such development initiatives which previous governments could not undertake despite ruling for years.

Provincial Minister added that priority of past rulers was indulging into loot and plunder, and they had setup such projects which did not provide any relief and benefit to the masses rather they filled up their own coffers.

To a question, he vowed, "We will defeat every mafia creating hurdles in the way of progress and prosperity of the country. Neither the journey of progress will halt now nor the war against corruption. The plunderers will have to account for their corruption and misdeeds. PTI government was standing firm against corrupt mafia and exploitative forces." Mian Aslam Iqbal said that present government pulled the country out of economic crisisand the current year would prove to be the year of progress and prosperity, as new industrieswere being setup and employment opportunities were also being generated.