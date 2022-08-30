UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilizing All Resources For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit People: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that as the government was utilizing all resources for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people, it was the duty all Pakistanis to help their fellow citizens facing the hard time

"After the immediate rescue and relief efforts, rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure is a big challenge," he added.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), which called on him here.

The delegation comprised President ICCI Shakeel Munir, Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Muhammad Fahim Khan, Mian Shaukat Masood, Ahsan Bakhtawari, Zubair Ahmad Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Amir Waheed, Azhar-ul-Islam, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Rana Qaiser, Akhtar Hussain, Hanif Abbasi and relevant senior officials.

The participants lauded the prime minister for rescue and relief efforts for the flood affected people on emergency basis as well as the government's measures.

Philanthropists, on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have provided Rs 20 million aid for the flood affected people.

The prime minister said that since helping the flood hit people was like worship, those who were in the forefront were winning Allah Almighty's favor by following the Sunnah of Ansar-i-Madina.

He appealed the nation to generously contribute and help the flood affected people like those philanthropists.

The prime minister termed the recent floods as biggest in the country's history, which had made tens of thousands of people homeless.

He said that over 1100 deaths and more than 1500 people injured, the government was busy in rescue efforts on priority basis.

The prime minister said that besides providing ration, potable water, tents and mosquito nets, the government had also started the disbursement of Rs 25,000 flood relief cash to the affected people.

He thanked the friendly countries as well as the international institutions and organizations for coming ahead with aid for the flood affected people.

