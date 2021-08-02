UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Raise Taxes To Tackle Smoking: Sana Ullah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Govt will raise taxes to tackle smoking: Sana Ullah

General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman said the government would raise taxes to prevent potential tobacco users and to discourage the increasing number of existing consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman said the government would raise taxes to prevent potential tobacco users and to discourage the increasing number of existing consumers.

The imposition of a tobacco tax is an effective policy to prevent tobacco-related diseases and deaths in children and young people, he said in a news statement.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, referring to a recent study published by PIDE, said that 60 percent of smokers start smoking during adolescence.

Sana Ullah said, "One of the main reasons for starting smoking at an early age is the cheapness of cigarettes. Very few people start smoking in the 40's, when the price goes up, young people will not be able to smoke and will not like to go for cheap brands, it will prove to be an effective way to get rid of the young man's smoking habit.

" Studies show that very few of these consumers turn to cheaper products, with only 2.6 percent switching to different brands or other tobacco products in response to price increases.

The current WHO-suggested excise tax threshold is 70 percent as the proportion of the retail price. Therefore, taxes should be increased at least to the extent that they have a significant impact on reducing cigarette use in Pakistan.

The results of the report published on PIDE prove that the availability of cheap cigarettes in Pakistan is a major cause of smoking among the youth, so the cause of expensive cigarettes will be an effective means of discouraging them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Man Price Government

Recent Stories

33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: poli ..

33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: police

2 minutes ago
 Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyre ..

Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyred in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for I ..

SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for Incorporated Companies'

2 minutes ago
 JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at internati ..

JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

9 minutes ago
 Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Cl ..

Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Clashes in Neighboring Country - ..

9 minutes ago
 Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks ..

Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks boss falls asleep

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.