Govt’s foreign policy reflects vision and achievements: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said Pakistan had achieved significant diplomatic successes in recent times by effectively navigating complex regional and international developments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that recent foreign policy successes reflected the government’s vision and achievements.

He said that Pakistan had always adhered to a policy of peace and would continue its journey towards progress and prosperity while maintaining its peace-oriented stance.

He said that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

On the question of Palestine, Kayani reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He condemned Israel’s atrocities and said Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with its Palestinian brothers in their just cause.