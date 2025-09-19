Open Menu

Govt’s Foreign Policy Reflects Vision And Achievements: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Govt’s foreign policy reflects vision and achievements: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said Pakistan had achieved significant diplomatic successes in recent times by effectively navigating complex regional and international developments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that recent foreign policy successes reflected the government’s vision and achievements.

He said that Pakistan had always adhered to a policy of peace and would continue its journey towards progress and prosperity while maintaining its peace-oriented stance.

He said that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

On the question of Palestine, Kayani reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He condemned Israel’s atrocities and said Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with its Palestinian brothers in their just cause.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

6 minutes ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

21 minutes ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

44 minutes ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

44 minutes ago
 Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

47 minutes ago
 "Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

47 minutes ago
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate ..

AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collect ..

Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads

1 hour ago
 Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

2 hours ago
 18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at � ..

18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”

1 hour ago
 Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

2 hours ago
 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan