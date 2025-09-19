Open Menu

RUDA Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM

RUDA launches operation against Illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An operation was conducted against illegal housing schemes in Ravi city by RUDA, and several property offices were sealed.

The operation was led by Deputy Directors Waqar Ahmed and Faizan Wazir. The media team and police were also present.

The RUDA team stopped the illegal sale and purchase of Hussain Block in Vandal Dial Shah.

During the operation, the offices of Aljanat and Mian Real Estate on Old Mughal Road were also sealed.

The head of the Enforcement Directorate said that housing schemes without permits will be declared illegal, and the offices will be demolished.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

16 minutes ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

31 minutes ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

54 minutes ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

54 minutes ago
 Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

57 minutes ago
 "Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

57 minutes ago
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate ..

AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collect ..

Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads

2 hours ago
 Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

2 hours ago
 18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at � ..

18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”

2 hours ago
 Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

2 hours ago
 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan