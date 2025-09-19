RUDA Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An operation was conducted against illegal housing schemes in Ravi city by RUDA, and several property offices were sealed.
The operation was led by Deputy Directors Waqar Ahmed and Faizan Wazir. The media team and police were also present.
The RUDA team stopped the illegal sale and purchase of Hussain Block in Vandal Dial Shah.
During the operation, the offices of Aljanat and Mian Real Estate on Old Mughal Road were also sealed.
The head of the Enforcement Directorate said that housing schemes without permits will be declared illegal, and the offices will be demolished.
