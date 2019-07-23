UrduPoint.com
Great To Have PM Imran At White House: US First Lady

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Great to have PM Imran at White House: US First Lady

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump Monday expressed her pleasure to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in Washington on a three-day visit.

"Great to have Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan at the White House today," Melania Trump tweeted.

The American first lady also shared three images on her Twitter handle with one showing her standing on the prime minister's left and President on his right. Other two images showed the prime minister having candid interaction with President Trump and the first lady.

The prime minister was warmly received by President Trump at the entrance of the White House before their one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks.

The prime minister had also a traditional round of the White House along with the president and discussed the matters of bilateral and regional importance.

