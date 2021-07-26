UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Woman, Injuries Husband

Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gunmen kill woman, injuries husband

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a couple inside their homes at Tehsil Salarzai, killing a woman and critically injuring her husband, police said on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred at Naqai Shah village where unidentified outlaws entered in the house of Nawab Khan and opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As result, his wife was killed on the spot while Nawab Khan sustained a critical wound and was shifted to district headquarter hospital, Khar.

The police started investigation after registering a case against unidentified assailants.

More Stories From Pakistan

