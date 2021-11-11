Gwadar uplift projects reviewed

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation and progress of ongoing development projects in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation and progress of ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Kashani, Chairman COPHC Mr, Bao Zhong, Makran Division Shah Irfan Gharshin and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (R) Abdul Kabir Khan Zarkoon briefed the meeting held at Pak China business Center on Thursday The Chief Secretary directed to take solid measures for provision of drinking water to Gwadar as well ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply and provision of employment to local youth in the education department on contract basis.

The CS also directed for establishment of border market at Pak-Iran Border Gabad adjacent to Gwadar District as soon as possible.

He directed for purchase of fire brigade vehicles for Gwadar District and harmonization of fisheries laws with modern requirements.

He also issued orders to fix the fees of fishermen mole holder to the old level which was a long standing demand.