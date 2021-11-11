UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Uplift Projects Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Gwadar uplift projects reviewed

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation and progress of ongoing development projects in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation and progress of ongoing development projects in Gwadar.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Kashani, Chairman COPHC Mr, Bao Zhong, Makran Division Shah Irfan Gharshin and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (R) Abdul Kabir Khan Zarkoon briefed the meeting held at Pak China business Center on Thursday The Chief Secretary directed to take solid measures for provision of drinking water to Gwadar as well ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply and provision of employment to local youth in the education department on contract basis.

The CS also directed for establishment of border market at Pak-Iran Border Gabad adjacent to Gwadar District as soon as possible.

He directed for purchase of fire brigade vehicles for Gwadar District and harmonization of fisheries laws with modern requirements.

He also issued orders to fix the fees of fishermen mole holder to the old level which was a long standing demand.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Electricity Business Education Water China Vehicles Gwadar Progress Kabir Khan Border Market Employment

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavil ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Singapor ..

12 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 40 pc country's population facing food scarcity

40 pc country's population facing food scarcity

37 seconds ago
 PAL organizes literary function on Iqbal Day

PAL organizes literary function on Iqbal Day

39 seconds ago
 Facilitation centre set up at AG Office for direct ..

Facilitation centre set up at AG Office for direct credit of pensions: AG KP

40 seconds ago
 Eradication of black sheep from deptt need of hour ..

Eradication of black sheep from deptt need of hour, says DPO

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.