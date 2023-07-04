Haj flight carrying 285 pilgrims arrives here

The Haj flight ER-822 from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 285 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Haj flight ER-822 from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 285 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday.

The SereneAir flight arrived in the city around 5:20 pm. The Hajis were welcomed by Prime Minister's Coordinator for Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Director Haj Iqrar Ahmad, Deputy Director Mujeeb Akbar Shah, SereneAir officials and other officials at the airport.

The Hajis, while talking to media, hailed arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia. They said that the arrangements for transport, residence and meals were up to the mark.

They appreciated Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Secretary for making good arrangements.

The pilgrims also expressed satisfaction over facilities provided by Pakistani and Saudi authorities at immigration desk and for their transportation.