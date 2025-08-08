Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan

On the special directives of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera, Dr Wasif Khan, inspection teams of the Authority on Friday launched vigorous crackdown on hotels, restaurants and fast-food outlets across the city to ensure compliance with hygiene and food safety standards

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera, Dr Wasif Khan, inspection teams of the Authority on Friday launched vigorous crackdown on hotels, restaurants and fast-food outlets across the city to ensure compliance with hygiene and food safety standards.

During the inspection drive, the teams thoroughly checked kitchen cleanliness, storage conditions, expiry dates of food items and staff hygiene. Several food points were fined on the spot for maintaining poor sanitary conditions and violating food safety SOPs, while the licenses of a number of business outlets were renewed after verification.

Dr Wasif Khan, while talking to the media, said that the provision of safe, hygienic and halal food to the public was a fundamental responsibility of the Authority.

“Public health is our foremost priority, and we are committed to taking strict action against all those involved in selling substandard, unhygienic or hazardous food items,” he stressed. He urged food business operators to adopt best hygiene practices, ensure proper waste disposal, and keep cooking and storage areas clean at all times.

The Deputy Director further warned that surprise inspections would continue without prior notice and violators would face heavy fines, closure of businesses, or legal proceedings under the zero-tolerance policy of the Authority.