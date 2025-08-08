Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country

A group of Interns, currently undergoing training at the office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat here today and attended a briefing on its role and functions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A group of Interns, currently undergoing training at the office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat here today and attended a briefing on its role and functions.

Briefing the group, the Advisor, Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Shahid Humayun and Director General (Admn), Muhammad Safdar stated that owing to its persistent efforts, the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib has emerged as the premier agency of administrative accountability in the country.

They said that it is encouraging to note that Ombudsmanship has taken firm roots in the country. Following the success of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s institution in providing free and expeditious administrative justice to the people, the concept has been replicated in other areas like Banking, Insurance, Taxation and Protection of Women against Harassment at the Workplace, they added.

They further informed that during the year 2024, the office received and processed a record number of public complaints totaling 226,373 out of which 223,198 were disposed of, showing an increase of 17% and 16% in the receipt and disposal of complaints respectively over the figures of 2023.

Later, the internees also visited the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), Secretariat, located in the premises of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office, wherein it was apprised of Pakistan’s pioneering role in the Ombuds fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Advisor and AOA’s Executive Secretary, Amb. (R) Abdul Moiz Bokhari said that the country enjoys a position of pre-eminence in the international Ombudsman community. He also alluded to the steps taken for strengthening international linkages of the institution, saying that it is an active member of the International Ombudsman Institution (IOI) and a founding member and current President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).

The group commended the excellent work being done by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office in addressing complaints relating to maladministration and initiating steps for good governance in the country.